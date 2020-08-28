Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland

There have been three new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, all of them tied to Queensland Corrections training facility.

Two of the cases are from the Gold Coast, another one is from Forest Lake.

It means new restrictions for the Gold Coast. From 8am tomorrow, only 10 people will be allowed inside and outside for gatherings on the Gold Coast.

Also on the Gold Coast, Ms Palaszczuk said Schoolies has been deemed a high-risk event and will not be going ahead as it usually would.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was a tough year for everyone and that hopefully there could be a "double celebration" next year.

"It is about the health of everyone," she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said there would be nothing wrong with small groups of young people booking accommodation at places close to where they live, but the official event of Schoolies was cancelled.

Limits will be placed on gatherings in streets, beaches and apartments for when Schoolies is usually held.

In relation to the three new cases, Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said they all had

"extremely mild symptoms" and she wasn't sure how it had spread within the centre.

"We're just working that through at the moment," she said.

Dr Young said she felt for Year 12 students, conceding it was a very important year for them.

She said this group was one of the most resilient and innovative and that they would find out ways to celebrate.

"There will still be celebrations ... there should be," she said.

The three new cases come after two new cases of the virus were announced yesterday, one of them a training officer for the state's prisons system, who had worked at a facility at Wacol.

It resulted in prisons in the southeast and as far north as Rockhampton being placed into lockdown, with the movement of inmates severely restricted.

The source of the prison trainer's infection is being investigated, but it may be tied to a cluster surrounding the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre at Wacol.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said there were 20 active cases.

He said the high number of tests being undertaken means the turnaround time for results is now just over 40 hours.

Dr Young urged people to get tested, urging them not to "soldier on".

She said she knew Queenslanders were hardworkers and wanted to go to work to support their mates, but this time staying home was the best way to help colleagues.

Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Martin said testing had been expanded at the training academy.

One of the new cases was a 33-year-old woman who was a recruit.

