Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Health

One new COVID-19 case in Queensland

19th Aug 2020 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded one new coronavirus case in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the case was a male in hotel quarantine and brought the total number of active cases in Queensland to six.

The man tested positive on his seventh day in quarantine after returning from Papua New Guinea.

The government has confirmed that the border bubble between NSW and Queensland will be slightly widened near Goondiwindi.

It will only affect a small number of people, but follows calls from the local mayor Lawrence Springborg.

It will mean a few extra post codes will be added to the border bubble.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEST OF: 10 bizarre stories from Warwick courts

        Premium Content BEST OF: 10 bizarre stories from Warwick courts

        Crime From dildo thieves to toilet cloggers, here are the court stories that raised an eyebrow or two.

        Toowoomba to form ‘water alliance’ with nearby councils

        Premium Content Toowoomba to form ‘water alliance’ with nearby councils

        Environment The council has put forward a plan to create a formal water alliance

        Council calls for water plan to unlock $1b future growth

        Premium Content Council calls for water plan to unlock $1b future growth

        Council News The move could help unlock $1 billion in untapped development