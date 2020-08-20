Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today
WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today
Soccer

WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League finals

by Andrew Dawson
20th Aug 2020 5:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Sunshine Coast's Chancellor State College, Brisbane's Cavendish Road SHS, Gold Coast's Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and inner Brisbane school Kelvin Grove State College will chase the silverware in today's Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals.

All matches will be livestreamed from 9am on this website.

Subscribe to see the games while also unlocking access to the best news services across Australia.

 

RELATED LINKS

GRAND FINAL PREVIEW

SEMI-FINAL DAY

 

THURSDAY GRAND FINALS

9am: Cavendish SHS v Kelvin Grove SC (junior girls)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Cavendish Road SHS (junior boys)

1pm: Chancellor SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

2.30pm: Chancellor SC v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys).

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Queensland Schools Premier League finals

More Stories

livestream premier league final queensland schools soccer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shadow Treasurer calls for regional recovery plan in Warwick

        Premium Content Shadow Treasurer calls for regional recovery plan in Warwick

        Politics FEDERAL Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers will today deliver a key positioning speech in Warwick.

        • 20th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        20 YEARS: How this Warwick centre made healthcare accessible

        Premium Content 20 YEARS: How this Warwick centre made healthcare accessible

        Health ‘I couldn’t imagine Warwick not having such a facility, that’s how significant it...

        REVEALED: Warwick's most eligible bachelor crowned

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick's most eligible bachelor crowned

        Dating The winner revels the type of girl who sets his heart on fire.

        FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

        Education One school has taken out the top spot for the most suspensions