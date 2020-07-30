WATCH LIVE: Schools Premier League gets added star power

Matilda's coaching contender Mel Andreatta will add star power to the Queensland Schools Premier League qualifying matches to be livestreamed this morning on this website.

Today at Richlands Stadium Marsden SHS confront Corinda SHS and Chancellor State College in junior and senior boys and girls fixtures at Richlands Stadium.

Andreatta, who is a a contender for the top job after Alen Stajcic's sacking last year, will be on the Marsden State High School coaching staff.

Mel Andreatta as Roar coach. PICTURE: Ant Sartori

While Andreatta is tight-lipped about her chances for the vacant Matildas post, others are doing the talking for her.

She has many in the city of Logan behind her in her bid to become the Matilda's national coach, with even local politicians chipping into the debate.

"How fantastic would it be to see one of our incredible local school teachers in the top job with the Matildas,'' said Shannon Fentiman , Waterford MP and Minister for Training and Skills.

"With the World Cup here in 2023, it would be great to see one of Logan's most experienced sportswomen behind the Australian Women's World Cup team."

Marsden SHS principal Andrew Peach added: "Mel is an outstanding candidate for the Matildas job with so much experience within the current set up.

"Her knowledge, performance and outcomes speak volumes, and the chance to have such a highly qualified and deserving Australian female as coach of the women's team for a home World Cup would be amazing.

Mel Andreatta is an elite coach.

"Our kids and staff have been so fortunate to have been able to learn from her, and I know all of Queensland and Australia would get behind her as the number one candidate for the job."

Andreatta has a fantastic portfolio.

She was coach of the W League championship winning Brisbane Roar in 2017/18, was the W League Coach of the Year the same season and in 2018-19 she was named Rebel Sport Football Coach of the Year.

Of course as current assistant coach of the Matildas, she would have been at the Olympics with the team if not for COVID-19.

Livestreaming schedule

Thursday

Senior boys

9am: Marsden SHS v Corinda SHS

11am: Marsden SHS v Chancellor College

1pm: Chancellor College v Corinda SHS

August 14: Semi-finals

August 20: Finals

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Schools Premier League gets added star power