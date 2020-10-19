WATCH LIVE: Southern Downs candidates' debate

Southern Downs candidates will go head to head in a debate to be livestreamed at couriermail.com.au tonight.

This debate will start at 7.30pm and readers are invited to submit the questions.

Our readers have made it clear their top priorities this election remain improving water security and agriculture, upgrading infrastructure, and creating more jobs within the Southern Downs region.

COVID-19 also remains an urgent concern, with economic recovery, healthcare, and reviving a tourism industry decimated by event cancellations and ongoing border closures.

If you're keen to get up to date before the debate, here's some of the top-read Warwick stories on the State Election.

Southern Downs towns secure 'long-term' water

Labor candidate Joel Richters said he would continue rolling out extensive funding for water infrastructure in our region if elected, including the $13.6 million for Emu Swamp Dam.

LNP promises cross-border commissioner

Member for Southern Downs and 2020 LNP candidate James Lister promised a "cross-border commissioner" if an LNP government is elected.

According to Mr Lister, the role would be a single point of contact for residents across the region to resolve border crossings and other concerns.

Candidates launch fiery debate over Warwick healthcare

A Warwick healthcare union has thrown their support behind Mr Richters as he promises to protect frontline jobs across the region.

LNP cash promise 'could kickstart local economy'

Southern Downs motorists will be offered a $300 registration refund should the LNP form government, according to the latest election promise from Mr Lister.

REVEALED: Next step in $5.8 mill Warwick school upgrade

Labor's whopping $5.8 million election promise to the Warwick State High School community could see construction of new facilities and programs underway only weeks after a finalised election result.