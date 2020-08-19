Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: St Mary’s up for Allan Langer Cup

Jason Gibbs
18th Aug 2020 3:41 PM | Updated: 19th Aug 2020 2:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LEAGUE: Sitting in fourth place St Mary's need a win to keep their Allan Langer Cup semi-final dreams alive.

The Toowoomba college away to Wavell State High who currently equal top spot in the prestigious schoolboys rugby league competition.

St Mary's head into the game determined to improve on their last performance a 16-6 loss to Palm Beach Currumbin.

The match, as well as a host of Walters and Aaron Payne Cup fixtures, will be livestreamed by the The Chronicle exclusively for our digital subscribers.

Walters Cup and Langer Trophy

Wednesday: Marsden High v Ipswich Boys High (Walters Cup 3pm, Langer Trophy 4pm), Keebra Park v PBC (Walters Cup 4pm, Langer Trophy 5pm), Wavell v St Mary's (Walters Cup 4pm, Langer Trophy 5pm.

Cowboys Challenge and Payne Cup

Tuesday: Kirwan SHS v St Brendan's College (Payne Cup 11am, Cowboys Challenge 12.30pm).

Wednesday: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay (Cowboys Challenge 10.30, Payne Cup 11.30), Mackay State High v The Cathedral College (Cowboys Challenge 12.45, Payne Cup 1.45pm).

allan langer cup allan langer cup livestream editors picks rugby league st mary's st mary's college st mary's college toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police allege man masturbated at Condamine river walk

        Premium Content Police allege man masturbated at Condamine river walk

        Crime Officers claim the man was still naked when they arrived at the popular walking spot.

        BEST OF: 10 bizarre stories from Warwick courts

        Premium Content BEST OF: 10 bizarre stories from Warwick courts

        Crime From dildo thieves to toilet cloggers, here are the court stories that raised an...

        Toowoomba to form ‘water alliance’ with nearby councils

        Premium Content Toowoomba to form ‘water alliance’ with nearby councils

        Environment The council has put forward a plan to create a formal water alliance

        Pandemic could rob winemaker of final moments with sister

        Premium Content Pandemic could rob winemaker of final moments with sister

        News Marlize Christensen's medical fund has stopped paying for care