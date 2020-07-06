Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man charged after alleged dangerous driving ends in crash
News

WATCH: Man's alleged dangerous driving ends in crash

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
6th Jul 2020 12:25 PM | Updated: 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been captured on film driving in a Yamanto carpark, moments before crashing his car.

Police will allege the man, 29, was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 9pm last night after reports a car had crashed into a pole.

A 29-year-old man has been charged after allegedly crashing his car into a power pole in Yamanto.
A 29-year-old man has been charged after allegedly crashing his car into a power pole in Yamanto.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, one count of drink driving, one count of failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash and one count of obstructing police.

The man, 29, will front Ipswich Magistrates Court on August 4.

car crashes dangerous driving charges editors picks police queensland police servce
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen killed in highway crash identified

        premium_icon Teen killed in highway crash identified

        News POLICE have released the name of a teenager killed in a two vehicle crash.

        10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        premium_icon 10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        News Queensland will share in a bonanza of 10,000 green jobs as a $1 billion recycling...

        Parents to receive $150 to send kids back to sport

        premium_icon Parents to receive $150 to send kids back to sport

        Sport The vouchers are eligible for use at over a dozen Warwick sporting clubs.

        Love blooms in garden store proposal caught on camera

        premium_icon Love blooms in garden store proposal caught on camera

        News I DO!: Man enlists business owner to help pull off his perfect proposal idea