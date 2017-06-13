WATCH: MPs bust out carpool karaoke

David Littleproud and Fiona Nash recording a bit of carpool karaoke on a road trip through Winton.

MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud is taking a leaf out of Hollywood's book and trying his hand at carpool karaoke.

Mr Littleproud was joined by LNP colleague Fiona Nash for a bit of roadtrip karaoke on a visit to Winton.

Senator Nash posted the video of the politicians singing along to Justin Timberlake's hit song Can't Stop The Feeling to her own Facebook page this afternoon.

This is how the National Party of Australia does Carpool Karaoke 🎤 #roadtripkaraoke Posted by Fiona Nash on Monday, 12 June 2017

Popularised by late night television host James Corden, carpool karaoke has fast become a social media trend.

As Minister for Regional Development, Senator Nash joined Mr Littleproud to open his Longreach office on Friday.