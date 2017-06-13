16°
WATCH: MPs bust out carpool karaoke

Sophie Lester
| 13th Jun 2017 2:52 PM Updated: 2:52 PM
David Littleproud and Fiona Nash recording a bit of carpool karaoke on a road trip through Winton.
David Littleproud and Fiona Nash recording a bit of carpool karaoke on a road trip through Winton. Sophie Lester

MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud is taking a leaf out of Hollywood's book and trying his hand at carpool karaoke. 

Mr Littleproud was joined by LNP colleague Fiona Nash for a bit of roadtrip karaoke on a visit to Winton. 

Senator Nash posted the video of the politicians singing along to Justin Timberlake's hit song Can't Stop The Feeling  to her own Facebook page this afternoon. 

 

This is how the National Party of Australia does Carpool Karaoke 🎤 #roadtripkaraoke

Posted by Fiona Nash on Monday, 12 June 2017

 

Popularised by late night television host James Corden, carpool karaoke has fast become a social media trend.  

As Minister for Regional Development, Senator Nash joined Mr Littleproud to open his Longreach office on Friday. 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  auspol david littleproud lnp maranoa warwick community

