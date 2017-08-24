WATCH: Piglets make dash for freedom

TWO escapees from the Pig and Calf Sale joined Warwick tennis players for a match last night.

The pair of piglets were spotted on court five of the Warwick and District Tennis Association courts on Stanley Avenue at about 6.30pm.

Two men rushed to capture the sneaky creatures and after a 15 second chase, managed to place them into a cardboard box.

Mick Kay was the first to realise the pigs were on the loose.

"It's not what I expected to see at tennis on a Wednesday night," he said.

With the tennis courts located next door to the saleyard, the pigs had made a mighty effort to make it back home.

The owners of the pigs picked them up a short time later.