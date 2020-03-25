Breaking Watch the PM provide a virus update 25th Mar 2020 10:58 AM 0 More Stories 'Stage three' lockdown is coming soon premium_icon When we’ll be confined to our homes ‘We are very worried’: Australian leaders More Stories 'Stage three' lockdown is coming soon premium_icon When we’ll be confined to our homes ‘We are very worried’: Australian leaders 0 coronavirus Read More Login to follow editors picks Read More Login to follow live video Read More Login to follow prime minister Read More Login to follow scott morrison Read More Login to follow update Read More Login to follow coronavirus editors picks live video prime minister scott morrison update Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon Staff member at private school tests positive for COVID-19 Health The school is working closely with Queensland Health. premium_icon 'Reciprocate closure of QLD-NSW border': Mayor urges action News BYRON Shire mayor says it's time to stem the flow of people coming from Queensland to Northern NSW, with a message of "Byron loves visitors but please not now". premium_icon ‘Since when did you need a haircut to survive a pandemic?’ Business HAIRDRESSERS are rushing to complete hair colourings before the 30-minute rule comes into effect at midnight. 25th Mar 2020 11:09 AM premium_icon Love in the time of COVID-19 Dating How long will singles wait before grinding to the the soothing sounds of Fatman Scoop? premium_icon ‘Not good enough’: Mum refused test despite symptoms Health A Sunshine Coast business owner who came into contact with overseas travellers says she was refused a coronavirus test despite displaying multiple symptoms. 2 premium_icon Gympie has 30 new JOBS in a business NOT closing down Careers New jobs hope emerges as major employer offers 30 jobs in an industry that is not closing down 1