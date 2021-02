The sea of cans, as captured by Justin Sullivan.

The sea of cans, as captured by Justin Sullivan.

Hundreds of cans blocked traffic on a busy Warwick road this afternoon.

Cans across Lyons St : Hundreds of cans blocked Lyons St, Warwick this afternoon.

Travellers through Lyons St and across the railway line were greeted to the strewn cans, believed to have fallen from a truck at about 1.20pm.

Warwick Police soon arrived on scene to direct traffic while the cans were cleaned up.

The road has since reopened.

More information to come.