Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Saturday’s open men’s softball final between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.
Saturday’s open men’s softball final between Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.
Softball and Baseball

LIVESTREAM: Watch Softball Rockhampton’s open men’s final

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SOFTBALL: Frenchville Bushrangers and Magpies Mongrels will face off in Softball Rockhampton's open men's grand final today.

The decider will be livestreamed on this website at noon.

Frenchville finished on top of the ladder after the regular season and will start firm favourites today.

But the Magpies Mongrels, whose line-up includes youth and experience, will be determined to put in a strong showing.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream closer to the start of the game.

livestreaming rockhampton softball rockhampton softball grand final
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top spots to visit in Queensland these school holidays

        Premium Content Top spots to visit in Queensland these school holidays

        Travel There haven’t been many positives for the tourism scene this year, but industry leaders are buoyed by a ‘silver lining’ to the coronavirus pandemic.

        ON HOLD: $90M pipeline project stalls

        Premium Content ON HOLD: $90M pipeline project stalls

        Council News Southern Downs residents will likely wait months as election brings development to...

        EXPOSED: Warwick’s badly behaved drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Warwick’s badly behaved drivers

        Crime Your full list of the latest people sentenced for drink and drug driving offences...

        TOP 10: Warwick’s school holiday guide

        Premium Content TOP 10: Warwick’s school holiday guide

        Whats On Looking for Covid-safe ways to keep the kids entertained? Warwick Daily...