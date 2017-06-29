WATCH: Suncorp celebrates a centenary in Rose City

SUNCORP has celebrated 100 years of service in the Rose City.

Members of staff past and present came together to mark the centenary at a morning tea birthday yesterday.

Branch manager Gary Kelly said past members of staff had contributed old photographs and posters from their years working at the bank, to a special commemorative booklet.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the bank had had a special role in shaping the town.

"Suncorp provided the loan to sewer Warwick back in the early 1900s as well as paving the laneway between this building and the Town Hall," Cr Dobie said.

"The they have been here for so long is a testament to their dedication to this community."