Watch TAB races for free today at Allman Park

ON TRACK: Mary Ryan, Des Cantwell and Noel Ryan at Allman Park for a race meeting in April.

THERE will be free admission to the TAB race meeting at Allman Park today.

Gates open at 11.30am with the first race at 12.43pm. The final race on the seven-event card is at 4.20pm.

There is $11,000 prizemoney on each race on a day the focus of Queensland racing is on Warwick.

Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant said the track was in perfect condition.

"The frosts have only meant the track won't look as green on television when the race meeting is televised nationwide,” Grant said.

Former Leyburn jockey Paul Hamblin, who competes in a lot of jumps races down south, is heading home from the Sunshine Coast for the meeting. He will ride the John W Collins-trained Starwood.

One of Brisbane's top jockeys James Orman will travel to Warwick to ride.

