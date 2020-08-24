Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

WATCH: The School Footy Show Episode 4

by Nic Darveniza
24th Aug 2020 6:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

With just one week remaining in the Aaron Payne Cup and Langer Trophy seasons, what results do each school need to crack the secondary school rugby league finals and earn a shot at Queensland state title glory?

The School Footy Show team tackle that question tonight.

Tune in to catch all the highlights from an exciting week of fixtures including another epic chapter in the storied Palm Beach Currumbin-Keebra Park rivalry.

Keebra Park’s Jahream Bula on the charge last week. Picture Glenn Hampson
Keebra Park’s Jahream Bula on the charge last week. Picture Glenn Hampson

Broncos legend Justin Hodges dials in to discuss the Langer Cup's best and fairest race while two of Queensland's bright young stars chat to the School Footy Show about their football journeys.

Marsden State High School coach Jesse Maclean joins the program to discuss the highs and lows of his school's season.

Don't miss a minute of the School Footy Show action across the News Australia network.

Originally published as WATCH: The School Footy Show Episode 4

More Stories

editors picks justin hodges livestream school footy show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick to get visit from Ash Barty’s dad

        Premium Content Warwick to get visit from Ash Barty’s dad

        News If there is anything you have ever wanted to know about the tennis icon, now is your chance.

        Police catch couple sneaking across border on foot

        Premium Content Police catch couple sneaking across border on foot

        Crime Police waited to intercept a woman as she legged across the border

        New COVID-19 restrictions at local hospitals as fears rise

        Premium Content New COVID-19 restrictions at local hospitals as fears rise

        Health Here’s everything you need to know about restrictions in Toowoomba

        LIVESTREAMING: 25 matches to watch live right here

        Premium Content LIVESTREAMING: 25 matches to watch live right here

        Sport Another packed 25-match livestreaming sport schedule this week