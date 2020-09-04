WATCH THIS SPACE: Town’s big plan for adventure tourism

ADVENTURE AWAITS: The plan would see the next stages in a mountain bike and adventure tourism hub go ahead.

ONE border community’s new probe into the viability of a world class mountain bike destination could set the region up as a growing adventure tourism hub.

Tenterfield Shire Council, in conjunction with Regional Development Australia Northern Inland, is calling upon riders to give input into the project that’s been up to six years in the making.

According to the regional council survey, the Angry Bull Mountain Bike Trails could feature the longest downhill track in Australia.

It would included 150kms of single track surrounded by national parks, and farmland and a 400m gravity track close to the CBD.

The destination also hopes to incorporate bushwalking, horse riding, rock climbing, fishing, fossicking, farm stays and heritage attractions

According to a council spokeswoman, while still in the preliminary stage of forming a business case, the project was a promising way to diversify and revitalise the town’s struggling tourism economy.

“We’re getting great support from NSW but the border closures are having a big impact,” she said.

“Definitely tourism has always been really strong push for the Tenterfield Shire Council. This is just another option to entice people to the area and offer a new market something really exciting.”

Confident in a “very strong” business case, the spokeswoman said the next step would be to determine if they could get further funding for the project to make a dream a reality.

“We’re quite lucky we’ve got a fair bit of funding through bushfire and drought that’s enabled us to kick it off,” she said.

“We know we’ve got a great spot for cycling, great off-road tracks and the landscape is perfect for it.

“Mountain biking is such a huge thing in Australia, and New Zealand and we believe we have great potential.”

To have your say in the survey, click here.

