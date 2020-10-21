Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Goodna break and enter
News

WATCH: Three masked thieves break into business

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Oct 2020 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have released CCTV footage of the break and enter of an Ipswich business last month as they appeal to the public for information.

Investigations suggest that just after 2am on September 8, three unknown people forced their way into a Smiths Rd, Goodna shop.

A large quantity of cigarettes were then stolen.

Police are investigating the break and enter of a Goodna business on September 8. Three thieves fled in a dark coloured VW Golf.
Police are investigating the break and enter of a Goodna business on September 8. Three thieves fled in a dark coloured VW Golf.

One of the thieves can be seen removing a balaclava before all three fled in a dark coloured VW Golf onto Smith Rd before turning on to Albert St.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who may have heard of seen anything in the vicinity of Smiths Rd to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here or by Crime Stoppers here.

editors picks qld crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

        Premium Content Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

        Offbeat The number of youth returning home is on the rise — but here’s why it could be good news.

        REVEALED: Final plans for Rose City FM relocation

        Premium Content REVEALED: Final plans for Rose City FM relocation

        Council News Last-minute changes to the Warwick not-for-profit station’s new home could delay...

        JT MANIA: Thurston meets Stanthorpe students to break mental health stigma

        Premium Content JT MANIA: Thurston meets Stanthorpe students to break mental...

        News THE future rugby league immortal descended on Stanthorpe schools, empowering...

        REVEALED: How much Southern Downs candidates are spending

        Premium Content REVEALED: How much Southern Downs candidates are spending

        Politics How much has one Southern Downs election candidate spent compared to his opponents...