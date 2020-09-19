Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Kingaroy street brawl captured on camera
Crime

WATCH: Violent street brawl in Kingaroy captured on camera

Dominic Elsome
Holly Cormack
Tristan Evert
, &
18th Sep 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 19th Sep 2020 1:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

VIDEO has captured the moment a violent street brawl broke out on the streets of Kingaroy that left multiple people in hospital and handcuffs. 

According to a Queensland Police spokeswoman, the fight broke out between a group of people out the front of a home on Alford St at 2.10pm this afternoon.

Two people have been taken into custody.

A witness told the South Burnett Times one man was intercepted by officers on the corner of Markwell Street and Kingaroy Street.

Two men were also hospitalised in the brawl.

A QAS spokesman said the two men transported to Kingaroy hospital were reportedly in their teens. Paramedics treated one man for a head injury and another with minor injuries.

A QPS spokeswoman said an ambulance was later called to the Kingaroy watch house, following reports one of the people taken into custody required treatment for a broken finger.

More Stories

assault crime kingaroy street brawl
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ON HOLD: $90M pipeline project stalls

        Premium Content ON HOLD: $90M pipeline project stalls

        Council News Southern Downs residents will likely wait months as election brings development to another standstill.

        • dominic.elsome
        SPRING FALLS: Warwick school holidays off to rainy start

        Premium Content SPRING FALLS: Warwick school holidays off to rainy start

        Weather Your forecast for the first week of school holidays, plus tips for keeping kids...

        • dominic.elsome
        EXPOSED: Warwick’s badly behaved drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Warwick’s badly behaved drivers

        Crime Your full list of the latest people sentenced for drink and drug driving offences...

        • dominic.elsome
        Top spots to visit in Queensland these school holidays

        Premium Content Top spots to visit in Queensland these school holidays

        Travel Top spots to visit these school holidays

        • dominic.elsome