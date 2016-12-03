WATCH: Warwick captain out to break NSW winning streak

Warwick all-rounder Delissa Kimmince is vying for gold, as she leads the Fire.

QUEENSLAND is out to break a NSW domination of the Women's National Cricket League winning title today.

They face 17 time champions Lendlease NSW Breakers in the Women's National Cricket League final.

The game has already kicked off at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

You can watch it online by clicking this link.

The two fierce rivals had finished the regular season tied on 19 points but the Fire had won the rights to host the final because in accordance with the WNCL Playing Conditions, they had registered more number of wins and ties than their opponents.