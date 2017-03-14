WATCH: Warwick goes medieval

HISTORY TO A TEE: Donna Page and Penny Threlfall dressing in authentic period clothing for the Society for Creative Anachronism event.

MEDIEVAL history was brought to life in Warwick at the weekend.

The Canton of Stegby is the Southern Downs branch of the Society of Creative Anachronism, an educational group that promotes medieval history, with branches across Australia, the United States and Europe.

Kick-starting in the region in 2009, the local branch has grown to 27 members and regularly hosts members from around Australia to recreate duels, merchant markets and medieval feasts.

Organiser of the weekend's event, Donna Page, said many SCA members selected a historical name for themselves opted for authentic clothing choices.

"Everyone is really interested in the history and many people will go to the effort of researching their name and the authentic clothing of their character,” she said.

"So instead of having just what we think looks like medieval clothing it's true to the period, so for instance, what I'm wearing is 15th century Florencian.

"The reason I joined (the SCA) is because I have a love for history and wanted to be a part of it.

Members partaking in a duel at the The Society for Creative Anachronism gathering at St Mark's church hall at the weekend. Sophie Lester

"People can fight, or they can be merchants or make armour and jewellery - they can step back in time away from the stress of day to day life and technology.”

Canton of Stegby seneschal Chris Maddock said he was glad to see newer members take an interest in the organisation and medieval history.

"We've got a lot of the people who have been with the group for years as well as some new faces which is great to see,” Mr Maddock said.

Much like in a true monarchical system, the head of the Australia and New Zealand kingdom, Lochac, are decided through battles.

Tournaments are held twice a year, with the winner named king and queen.

A baron and baroness are then appointed for the subdivisions through popular acclaim.

To learn more about the Canton of Stegby, head along to the Senior Citizens Centre on Wednesday from 7.30pm or go sca.org.au.