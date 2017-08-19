WATCH: What it's like to ride around the Leyburn Sprints

THE opportunity to sit in the passengers seat of a hot lap doesn't come around often, and I was lucky enough to be given that opporunity today at the Historic Leyburn Sprints.

Stewart Reid allowed me to take a ride in his 1977 Ford Escort MkII, and it's fair to say he has quite the resume behind the wheel.

Reid was a part of the Holden Precision Driving team for over a decade, and has competed across the world in rally events.

His car has a victorious winning history too, claiming the 2016 Welsh Championship.

This was a different circuit however, and Stewart was relishing the opportunity to take on the different form of driving.

Steward Reid and I after our hot lap. Contributed

As the flag was raised, it was obvious that we weren't going around for a Sunday drive.

From the outset, we blistered through the track, giving me the feeling like I was on the decline of a very steep rollercoaster.

I began to question why I agreed to this when we rounded the first corner.

The brakes were slammed on, and my palms were very sweaty indeed.

Once the brakes were released and Stewart looked to accelarate, it became apparent to me why he is such a renowned and experienced driver.

From this point on, the drive was a combination of navigating tight turns, and bursting out of these corners with sheer speed.

Apparently it was quite noticeable to onlookers that I was taken aback by the experience.

Once the shaking and adrenaline settled, I was able to compose myself and reflect on the ride.

To describe it in one word, it was PHENOMENAL.

Being able to experience just some of what the drivers go through, particularly on the tight street circuit of Leyburn, is something that I'll never forget.

A massive thank you has to go out to Sprints president Tricia Chant for organising the ride, and Stewart of course for taking me on board.

The Historic Leyburn Sprints continue tomorrow, with gates opening at 7am.