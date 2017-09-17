Watch your highway speed - police are out and about

Police across the state are watching the speed of motorists at the start of the school holidays.

WATCH your speed is the word from Sergeant Alan Baker, of Wallangarra police, as traffic increases on the highway for the school holidays.

"Motorists must be aware police are out in force over the school holidays," he said.

On Saturday, Sgt. Baker issued motorists with tickets for driving on the New England Highway at 114kmh and 116kmh.

"I am out on the highway again on Sunday," he said.

Allora police issued a speeding ticket further north on the highway at 5pm Saturday when a Warwick woman was clocked at 112kmh.

Acting Sergeant Matt Shield said the ticket was issued just near where there was a double fatal accident on August 30.