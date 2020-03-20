Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Embattled financial services provider Longhou Capital Markets has had its licence suspended after falling into voluntary administration last month.
Embattled financial services provider Longhou Capital Markets has had its licence suspended after falling into voluntary administration last month.
Business

Watchdog suspends licence of embattled financial firm

by Anthony Marx
20th Mar 2020 7:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE corporate watchdog has suspended the financial services licence of an embattled Gold Coast firm for three months.

ASIC announced late Friday that it had pulled the pin on financial services provider Longhou Capital Markets Pty Ltd.

The company, formerly known as Avestra Capital and AG Capital Markets, is based at Varsity Lakes and fell into voluntary administration last month.

Longhou had 18 authorised representatives providing financial services and products on its behalf, including securities and derivatives.

The suspension of Longhou's licence means that these authorised representatives must immediately cease providing financial services on the company's behalf.

Corporate records show the firm's sole director is Shengwu Tong. He could not be reached for comment.

Originally published as Watchdog suspends licence of embattled financial firm

asic business longhou capital markets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW RESTRICTIONS: Pubs and bars take a major hit

        premium_icon NEW RESTRICTIONS: Pubs and bars take a major hit

        News Warwick’s pubs will suffer financially through what was meant to be a busy weekend.

        MY FIRST YEAR: Southern Downs starts school

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Southern Downs starts school

        My First Year View the exclusive digital preview of the annual publication now.

        Warwick’s truckies keep delivering the goods

        premium_icon Warwick’s truckies keep delivering the goods

        News Panic-buyers and daily deliveries have given the local industry an instant boost...

        Council candidate self isolates after coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Council candidate self isolates after coronavirus fears

        News A SDRC candidate has been told to stay in his home by doctors after falling ill on...