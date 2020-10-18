Menu
Water bombing helicopter called in for Bororen blaze

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
18th Oct 2020 9:47 AM
MULTIPLE fire crews and a waterbombing helicopter was what was needed to contain the vegetation fire at Bororen yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were on scene for seven hours controlling the blaze at the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Daisey Dell Road.

She said crews were on scene from 1.30pm and left at 6pm after the fire was controlled.

It is believed the fire started from the side of the road.

It is unknown what started the blaze.

