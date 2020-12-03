‘Water number one issue’: Saleyard predictions for 2021

2021: Producers look towards the new year with mixed feelings.

AS WARWICK saleyards prepare to close for their Christmas break, experts have revealed some surprising predictions for the new year.

This week cattle averaged at a smaller yarding, with prices for lightweight calves ranging anywhere between $3.60 - $4.80.

McDougall and Sons agent Ross Ellis said the decrease was due to the dry weather.

“People are starting to get a bit nervous again,” he said.

“A lot of the comments made were, ‘I remember when it got this way last year and I don’t to do this again’.

“A fair few have got feed and enough to conserve but are not actively looking to buy until it rains. I think water will be our number one issue again.”

The market was similar for sheep, said Mr Ellis, with restockers hesitant to bid hard.

Despite the challenges, the agent remained optimistic for rain and a flourishing market return in the new year.

“I firmly believe we are on par with 2010 and that could mean a nice flood,” he said.

“I think we’re going to get some rain, but whether it’s suitable rain is another thing. “Unfortunately, the thing is Warwick doesn’t get the follow up rain, we get it all in one hit which really doesn't help the cause.”

Proof to this was the varying downpour last night which saw some farmers like Mr Ellis get 3mm and others, 22mm.

Still that and a growing tree change market had sales looking promising and hope increasing this festive season.

“There’s a lot people keen to get back into the market, and we’re seeing the changeover a lot,” Mr Ellis said.

“People are moving out of city, buying smaller blocks and they all run one, two or 10. It mightn’t be big enterprise all helps in the long run.”