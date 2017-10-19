Water project in the pipeline for Granite Belt

The Southern Downs Regional Council will spend $3.93 million to replace the pipeline between Storm King Dam and the Mt Marlay water treatment plant.

The Southern Downs Regional Council has secured the State Government funding to build the 8.94km pipeline, replacing the existing raw water pipeline constructed in 1954.

Storm King Dam is the sole source of bulk raw water supply for Stanthorpe's reticulation network.

Mayor Tracy Dobie welcomed the funding, secured through the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

"This is collaboration between the two tiers of government at its best, working for the good of the whole region,” Cr Dobie said.

The project must be completed by June 30 2019.

Local Government Minister Mark Furner said the projects in the Southern Border region - which also include $330,000 for an upgrade to the Dirranbani Water Treatment Plant in the Balonne Shire Council and $more than 436,000 for the Inglewood Effluent Disposal Project - would create an estimated 37 full-time equivalent jobs.

Mr Furner said following feedback from councils around the state, the way the LGGSP is administered has been changed.

"This year, we have given councils two financial years to deliver projects and this has allowed councils to apply for projects which will truly have an enduring impact in their communities,” Mr Furner said.

"It has also enabled councils to plan their workforces ahead of time, to create local jobs and give the local economy a shot in the arm.

"The delivery of these projects will generate employment and boost economic activity for local communities, which is a major priority for the Palaszczuk Government.

"Investing in infrastructure is a very practical way to generate confidence in a community making it a better place to live, work and operate a business.”