Water rates freeze secured for Southern Downs residents

WATER FREEZE: Southern Downs residents won’t be subjected to a 3.5 per cent rates increase despite an announcement from the Queensland Government.

WATER FREEZE: Southern Downs residents won’t be subjected to a 3.5 per cent rates increase despite an announcement from the Queensland Government.

THE threat of rising water rates will not impact residents on the Southern Downs, despite the recent announcement from the Queensland Government.

The announcement of a 3.5 per cent levy increase last Friday, will impact residents serviced by the South East Queensland water grid, managed by Seqwater.

Southern Downs Regional Council mayor Vic Pennisi pledged his commitment to residents, who have endured hardships during drought, bushfires and now the global pandemic.

“From our point of view, what is in the budget is what we’re proposing, which is zero per cent rise for water, fees and charges,” he said.

“Our water comes from Connolly and Leslie Dam – Leslie is operated by SunWater – and we have a contracted price that we pay for the water out of there.

“At this stage, there are no implications for us whatsoever in relation to Seqwater.”

The proposed inflation of rates will impact residents under Brisbane City Council, Ipswich Council, and Gold Coast Council – just to name a few.

Cr Pennisi said the freeze on water rates would last the first six months of the council’s proposed budget, however, couldn’t guarantee its longevity.

“If we can see our way clear, (the freeze) will be for the full 12 months,” he said.

“Our role is to deliver for the people, things they can’t deliver for themselves.”

The Council are “acutely aware” that residents have taken “a hit” according to Cr Pennisi, however said a complete freeze of rates wouldn’t be economical.

“We still have to provide sewerage, and still have to provide water that is safe and still have to maintain the roads, etc.,” he said.

“We can’t just say we’re not collecting any money for the next 12 months, but what we can say is we’ll try and soften (the financial impacts) as much as we can.

“(We want to) relieve the pressure that people are going through at the moment.