Water Rats ready to unleash new backline

TAKING CONTROL: Water Rats coach Vlad Savovski is looking to Max Hall to lead the backline during games.

RUGBY UNION: A new look backline will be a feature for the Warwick Water Rats when they take to the field for their first game of the season.

Playing a trial match against the Gold Coast based Helensvale Hogs on Saturday, the club will debut two new players in the backline, which player-coach Vlad Savovski said he’s ready to “unleash.”

“There’s a few boys that have come down and it’ll be their first year playing rugby,” Savovski said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing those boys in some open space and getting their hands on the ball a bit.

“There’s Jackson Frawley, Caleb King, Cameron Abegglen, and I’ll be looking forward to Max Hall firing from that backline.”

Led by experienced flyhalf Max Hall, Savovski hopes Hall’s four seasons on the field will see him take control of the backline and provide direction.

Coming up against a talented side, the match will be an opportunity for the whole team to perform, not just the backline.

“We’ll just plan to play within our game plan; to maintain the ball through the forwards,” Savovski said.

“We’ll look at our set pieces, securing it with scrums and lineouts, and setting a good platform through the forwards.”

Raising money for drought affected communities, the trial game will give the team an indication of pre-season form according to Savovski.

“They’re a strong club across all three grades and they’ll probably have a few strong players,” he said.

“We should have a full side going out of about 20 players; Helensvale will no doubt give us a hand if we’re short of players.

“It’ll give us a good idea of how the team is going to be; we’d definitely like to be playing another two trial games before we kick-off for our first game.”

With a difficult draw to open the Downs Rugby season, the Water Rats will play B-grade winners St George and powerhouse club Goondiwindi at home to start the year.

After victories over both sides during the 2019 season, Savovski said the team has confidence behind them going into the games.

“That’s going to be a fairly contested game against St George; we were the only team to beat them all season last year, and we did it twice,” he said.

“We’ll be out to prove that we’re contenders for finals football again.

“Being our first home game of the season, starting with a win at home and maintain our unbeaten streak at Risdon Oval is our goal.”