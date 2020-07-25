Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEADING FROM FRONT: Warwick Water Rats veteran Anthony Savovski (in possession) has big plans for his women’s Rugby Sevens side. Picture: contributed
LEADING FROM FRONT: Warwick Water Rats veteran Anthony Savovski (in possession) has big plans for his women’s Rugby Sevens side. Picture: contributed
Rugby Union

Water Rats veteran scores success in new role

Jessica Paul
25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION : Warwick Water Rats veteran Anthony Savovski may not be able to take the field himself this season, but he still plans to put his two decades of experience to good use.

Ruled out of playing the 2020 season with a neck injury, Savovski has taken on a new role as the women’s rugby sevens coach.

Bringing a wealth of school- and representative-level coaching experience alongside his own knowledge of the game, Savovski was eager to step in as the ladies side’s first coach in years.

“I have a good understanding of what the girls want in terms of training and game days, and vice versa, they understand what I want as a coach,” he said.

“We’re all on the same page, we all want to succeed, and they want to be better players as much as I want to be a better coach, so it’s really great all working together.

“It’s actually a lot more stressful coaching (than playing), but it’s equally exciting when they score tries and get the win – that excitement is always the same, whether you’re on or off the field.”

Following three convincing wins in Toowoomba last weekend, Savovski had faith his team would put in another solid performance against St George on Saturday before heading into the competitive half of the season.

“There’s quite a few players that bring different skill sets – some are quite strong in contact, others are quite good at passing, and we’ve got a couple of girls there who have great speed,” he said.

“Community interest dropped away a bit recently, but this year is good, it’s probably the most interest I’ve seen in the last three years.

“We still have space on the team, too. We want to build a positive team culture, and whether that’s helping set up training sessions or managing the team, it’s all just about building that rugby community.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LANDLORD’S NIGHTMARE: Tenant turns house to meth lab

        premium_icon LANDLORD’S NIGHTMARE: Tenant turns house to meth lab

        News The Warwick property owners say they must foot the $34,000 cleaning bill or never rent out the property again.

        POLICE CHASE: Warwick prefect’s desperate bolt from cops

        premium_icon POLICE CHASE: Warwick prefect’s desperate bolt from cops

        Crime HERE’S why the teenager trespassed into two backyards with police following closely...

        The woman preserving show tradition

        premium_icon The woman preserving show tradition

        News ‘We did an awful lot more than just catering’: Warwick staple reflects on a...

        Border officer hangs off truck in heated attempt at arrest

        premium_icon Border officer hangs off truck in heated attempt at arrest

        Crime WATCH: Tense exchange as motorist allegedly attempts to enter the Southern Downs...