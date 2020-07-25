Water Rats veteran scores success in new role

LEADING FROM FRONT: Warwick Water Rats veteran Anthony Savovski (in possession) has big plans for his women’s Rugby Sevens side. Picture: contributed

RUGBY UNION : Warwick Water Rats veteran Anthony Savovski may not be able to take the field himself this season, but he still plans to put his two decades of experience to good use.

Ruled out of playing the 2020 season with a neck injury, Savovski has taken on a new role as the women’s rugby sevens coach.

Bringing a wealth of school- and representative-level coaching experience alongside his own knowledge of the game, Savovski was eager to step in as the ladies side’s first coach in years.

“I have a good understanding of what the girls want in terms of training and game days, and vice versa, they understand what I want as a coach,” he said.

“We’re all on the same page, we all want to succeed, and they want to be better players as much as I want to be a better coach, so it’s really great all working together.

“It’s actually a lot more stressful coaching (than playing), but it’s equally exciting when they score tries and get the win – that excitement is always the same, whether you’re on or off the field.”

Following three convincing wins in Toowoomba last weekend, Savovski had faith his team would put in another solid performance against St George on Saturday before heading into the competitive half of the season.

“There’s quite a few players that bring different skill sets – some are quite strong in contact, others are quite good at passing, and we’ve got a couple of girls there who have great speed,” he said.

“Community interest dropped away a bit recently, but this year is good, it’s probably the most interest I’ve seen in the last three years.

“We still have space on the team, too. We want to build a positive team culture, and whether that’s helping set up training sessions or managing the team, it’s all just about building that rugby community.”