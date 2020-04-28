Menu
PREPARING FOR THE PEAK: Water relief services prepare for an increase in donations demand anticipated in the next few weeks.
Water tanks run dry, drive up demand for donations

Georgie Hewson
28th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
WATER relief charities are once again opening their doors, after increased home water usage heightened demand among rural residents.

GBDA manager Glenda Riley said the group will return to service the community, after briefly closing during the height of the coronavirus crisis.

But Ms Riley said the renewed need stemmed from families forced to spend extra time at home, rather than a lack of follow-up rainfall.

“I think the little bits of rain here and there have kept tanks topped up,” she said.

Founder of Granite Belt Water Relief Russell Wantling said his organisation had also noticed a marked increase in attendance.

Mr Wantling admitted greater time at home could be contributing to the problem, but said in his experience, rural families were trying to be as cautious as ever with their usage.

“You can be as strict with water usage but if it doesn’t rain and there’s not much left in your tank, then you have a bit of a problem,” he said.

If current weather predictions hold, Mr Wantling expects most rural landholders to run out of water in approximately three weeks.

“Most people's tanks hold the same amount of water, so I think it will hit all at once” he said.

“We’re going into drier times, it’s just going to increase from here.”

As COVID-19 restrictions relax on Saturday, Mr Wantling said he’s not sure if more people will arrive for their allocation.

“A lot of people have been holding off and are making excuses,” he said.

“But it’s all good, they don’t have to explain, we’ll give them what they need.”

Granite Belt Drought Assist will be open from 9am - 3pm Thursday commencing April 30 for foodgrade pod sales and bottled water distribution.

Bookings are preferred on 0459 447 595.

For more information on Granite Belt Water Relief times opening hours, call

0439 420 289.

Warwick Daily News

