WATER UPDATE: Warwick wasters exceed daily usage

WATER WASTERS: Water restrictions are still in place at Leslie Dam. Picture: Supplied

WATER use is on the rise, with many Warwick residents flouting their daily limit last month.

Of the nine towns across the Southern Downs district, six, including Warwick and Stanthorpe, used more than 120L.

The highest consumers were Pratten, followed closely by Stanthorpe, with both averaging close to 20 extra litres per day.

Councillor Sheryl Windle said water usage was one area the region “needed to concentrate on” again.

“I’m concerned we’re coming into spring very shortly and then summer and we’ve had rain, but we haven’t had enough — far from it," she said.

“I think it is time to start ramping up a little bit of awareness programs out there for the community.

“I know we have to be very careful with Covid and everyone has to wash their hands but there’s lots of other ways we can start to look at our water usage and try to reduce this.”

WATER USAGE: The SDRC graph shows the majority of residents are using more than their daily limit.

According to the council and SunWater data, Leslie Dam has 27 months of remaining supply, at 13.16 per cent capacity.

Storm King Dam has three months’ supply, if it were to recommence supply at current monthly demand.

It is currently at 17.5 per cent capacity and Connlly Dam sits at 83.8 per cent capacity.

Additional water security measures were outlined inTuesday’s meeting, including a near-finished study to identify new bores near Warwick.

The report also acknowledged ongoing meetings between the State Government and the council concerning the Warwick to Toowoomba pipeline proposal.

A second workshop run by the State Government was held to refine the options for water security.