Wattles forward going the extra mile

COMMITTED TO THE GOAL: Wattles forward Mitch Koina is determined to complete 100km during May to raise money for breast cancer.

RUGBY LEAGUE: When Wattles player Mitch Koina’s future mother-in-law was suddenly diagnosed with breast cancer, he knew he had to do something.

With the Toowoomba Rugby League season currently at a standstill due to coronavirus restrictions, the second rower was challenged by a friend to keep fit during the extended pre-season.

“My friend gave me a challenge to run 50km to 100km (this month) to stay active during the break from footy,” Koina said.

“Then we got the unfortunate news about my future mother-in-law being diagnosed.

“And I saw a really good opportunity to raise funds and awareness not only for her but for other people suffering from breast cancer.

“It sort of put a purpose behind it rather than just me running to stay fit; there was a bit of a correlation there.”

A little over two weeks into his 100km May challenge, Koina has run 63.5km and raised close to his $3000 goal.

The goal, he said, has been raised several times due to the overwhelming support from the community.

“When I created the page, and not having done a fundraiser before, I didn’t have a concept of what to aim for,” he said.

“I’m lucky on the page you can edit the goal.

“I’ve been really shocked actually.

“I started at about $1000 and reached that within the first five days, now I’m sort of increasing by $1200 once I reach the goal.”

Mitch Koina and future mother-in-law Sandy O'Sullivan, the motivator for Mitch's runs.

A staple in the Wattles forward pack, having played at the club for six seasons, Koina said distance running isn’t something he was used to.

“I’ve never run a road run more than 2.5kms before this,” he said.

“It’s good to have a goal and try and achieving the kms.

“Especially on days like today, I have to really motivate myself, but I have the accountability that people have been donating money.

“It’s been physically demanding but nothing like what females with breast cancer have to endure.

“In the scheme of things and what we do as players, it has nothing on the resilience of these women who go through this.”

As conversations shift from footy to family experiences with cancer, Koina said he has been approached by friends and colleagues to share their stories.

“I’ve had a few boys message me and say they’d like to come for a run with me and get behind it,” he said.

“I had a friend come and run 10km with me last Saturday and he was telling me about his family history with cancer.

“It’s one of those things that until it directly happens to you, you don’t know.”

Hopeful the club will be able to get a few games in this year the suspension of the season has been a silver lining for Koina and his family.

“It all happened really quickly actually, I suppose like a lot of patients she wasn’t physical ill,” he said.

“We were at dinner over Easter, and she noticed a lump and was diagnosed in one week and in surgery the next.

“(Not having football) has definitely freed up a lot of time, and we’ve been down to my mother-in-law’s house to clean and help.

“That wouldn’t have been possible if we were playing.”

To donate to Mitch’s 100k May challenge, follow the link head to his 100km May challenge page.