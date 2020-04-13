Wattles haven’t lost sight of 2020 goal

FUTURE UNCERTAIN: The prospect of the TRL resuming for the 2020 season remains in doubt but the Wattles Warriors are keeping fit on the off chance it does.

FUTURE UNCERTAIN: The prospect of the TRL resuming for the 2020 season remains in doubt but the Wattles Warriors are keeping fit on the off chance it does.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wattles Warriors rugby league club coach Travis Burns is still coming to grips with the fact rugby league is missing from the Darling Downs sporting calendar at a time when he was expecting his side to be among the TRL competition pace setters.

The current coronavirus situation has seen the Toowoomba Rugby League 2020 season suspended for the first time in its 101 year history.

Warriors stalwart Jack Duggan has been on the field as a player or a club volunteer on the sideline across Wattles’ 55 year history, after commencing his rugby league career with the long defunct Allora club.

The Allora and Clifton Clubs combined in 1966 as Allora-Clifton, eventually becoming the Wattles.

Former club President Duggan, who is also a current life member has never witnessed a time when the competition was halted.

He has been part of all Wattles’ high points including the club’s initial first grade premiership success in 1970.

“I didn’t run on in that grand final but I was a team member across the season.”

The very next year saw Wattles line up in the 1971 TRL Grand Final with Duggan on the bench, alas opponents Valleys snatched the honours rebounding from their loss the previous year.

Given Jack Duggan and wife Shelley’s commitment to the Warriors over the past half century, which included inspiring five sons to play first grade, he hasn’t missed much that’s happened about the club.

The closest he can recall the Wattles club have come to not being able to run on for fixtures was just last year.

With a lack of water in Clifton, a bi-product of ongoing drought conditions, the local council was considering ruling Wattles home ground Platz Oval unsuitable as a sporting venue.

“We thought we were on top of that with good rain earlier this year and our grounds looking a picture, but out of nowhere came the coronavirus,” he said.

The TRL has adopted the Queensland Rugby League policy regarding coronavirus, “and rightly so” according to Duggan, “community safety must be at the forefront.”

Coach Burns is keeping in ready contact with his squad thanks to a group chat, “it’s nothing too stringent, keeping in touch with each other and reinforcing goals in the hope of kicking a ball in competition this season.”

“I’m happy with the players efforts working on their fitness individually given we can’t train together” Burns said.

“Everyone is keen that circumstances alter to allow at least a full competition round and finals.”

First grade captain Dale Perkins is working his fitness regime in with the challenges of being part of a Ballandean based vegetable farm operation.

“Work carries on as per usual on our family run farm, the current situation hasn’t affected the way we do things much so there is still plenty to keep us occupied.”

Perkins has his own opinions on the local league’s coronavirus affected future – “when will footy be back?”

“It may not be back this year, if we can’t get at least half a season in I’d rather see us just start again next year.”

Wattles club president Amanda O’Halloran sees the 2020 TRL as uncharted waters for all clubs at all levels, “we are being guided by the games higher levels of governance.”