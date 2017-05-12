Wattles need win to stop slide

THE prestigious Danny Ryan Memorial Trophy will serve as a significant incentive for the Allora-Clifton based Wattles Warriors first graders who have but one focus when they run on to their home turf at Platz Oval tomorrow evening and that is victory and nothing less.

The Warriors are sliding down the Toowoomba Rugby League premiership ladder a little to briskly for coach Gary Lawrence's liking. Saturday's clash with the Brothers Leprechauns presents a chance to return to the winners dais.

"It's been a tough week assessing injuries and gauging team line-ups,” Lawrence said.

"But regardless of those recovering from injury we can still boast a competitive young side that certainly put it to competition high rollers Valleys last Sunday.”

Lawrence said the team had a lot of young blood.

"With the lengthy loss of key players in team captain Dale Perkins, champion halfback Matt Duggan, front-rower Kyle Marsh and veteran centre Brenden Wilson, certainly affecting our presence on the paddock,” he said.

"But we have players who can lead the way, we need to take our opportunities and have confidence in our ability.

"A win is paramount from this game, and senior players Ryan Duggan and Jackson Green are two we are counting on to inspire the ranks along with classy back rower Michael Pearson.”

Lawrence said he was happy to have Tyrone Jowett back from injury, and has been encouraged by Dylan Wilson coming off the bench.

The A-grade contest will kick off at 5.30pm, Reserve Grade at 4pm and Under-18 at 2.30pm.