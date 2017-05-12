21°
Sport

Wattles need win to stop slide

Glyn Rees | 12th May 2017 7:19 AM
TOUGH: Wattles co-captain Michael Duggan takes on the Valleys defence last Sunday.
TOUGH: Wattles co-captain Michael Duggan takes on the Valleys defence last Sunday. CONTRIBUTED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE prestigious Danny Ryan Memorial Trophy will serve as a significant incentive for the Allora-Clifton based Wattles Warriors first graders who have but one focus when they run on to their home turf at Platz Oval tomorrow evening and that is victory and nothing less.

The Warriors are sliding down the Toowoomba Rugby League premiership ladder a little to briskly for coach Gary Lawrence's liking. Saturday's clash with the Brothers Leprechauns presents a chance to return to the winners dais.

"It's been a tough week assessing injuries and gauging team line-ups,” Lawrence said.

"But regardless of those recovering from injury we can still boast a competitive young side that certainly put it to competition high rollers Valleys last Sunday.”

Lawrence said the team had a lot of young blood.

"With the lengthy loss of key players in team captain Dale Perkins, champion halfback Matt Duggan, front-rower Kyle Marsh and veteran centre Brenden Wilson, certainly affecting our presence on the paddock,” he said.

"But we have players who can lead the way, we need to take our opportunities and have confidence in our ability.

"A win is paramount from this game, and senior players Ryan Duggan and Jackson Green are two we are counting on to inspire the ranks along with classy back rower Michael Pearson.”

Lawrence said he was happy to have Tyrone Jowett back from injury, and has been encouraged by Dylan Wilson coming off the bench.

The A-grade contest will kick off at 5.30pm, Reserve Grade at 4pm and Under-18 at 2.30pm.

Warwick Daily News

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

'They'll never catch me': Alleged murderer boasts

'They'll never catch me': Alleged murderer boasts

This is the confession Vincent O'Dempsey allegedly made to a man he was growing cannabis with in the 1990s

From Warwick girl to Miss World Finalist

Sakara Bell has been modelling since 18.

Southern Downs girl selected in QLD Finals for Miss World Aus

New law spells major shake-up for dog owners, pet shops

Got a frisky dog? You need to read this.

Wattles need win to stop slide

TOUGH: Wattles co-captain Michael Duggan takes on the Valleys defence last Sunday.

The Warriors are sliding down the Toowoomba Rugby League premiership

Local Partners

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours at weekend

Commemorating the making of a nation

REMEMBERING MATES: Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson will honour the fallen at today's ANZAC Day services.

Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson shares his thoughts on ANZAC Day

Nominations flood in for Picnic Races

TOP NOTCH: Good quality races are expected at the weekend for the five-race card I

A total of 91 nominations have been received for the Picnic Races

Vintage vehicles touring Southern Downs

VINTAGE ENTHUSIASTS: Alvis Car Club members Tony Hannam, Heather Goldsmith and Bruce Jorss chatting about the rare vintage cars at the static display in Leslie Park.

Alvis Car Club brings rally to the region

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

The Red Pill's local screening: Why is it so controversial?

ACCUSED of misogyny and banned by cinemas, the doco explores "today's gender war", but Nimbin venue will show it "in the spirit of defying censorship"

How much Kim Kardashian can make from one post

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Ever wondered how much the Kardashians make on social media?

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bow Wow responds to Instagram plane controversy

The picture that launched a million memes.

Rapper in viral plane photo speaks out: ‘Method to my madness’.

There’s a Deadpool TV show on the way

Deadpool has landed a TV series.

MARVEL'S hit R-rating superhero film to be turned into TV series.

The Chaser's Craig Reucassel is at war with waste

Craig Reucassel in a scene from the TV series War on Waste.

TV presenter wants us to think twice about the waste we create.

Sausage sanga without the bread? Pete goes full paleo

Pete Evans’ version of the classic sausage sandwich - minus the bread - and made with lettuce cups.

Can you have a sausage sanga on bread? Pete Evans has a big new idea

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

1735m2 Elevated Building Block with City Views

13 Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

This quality 1735m2 elevated building block with magnificent views of the city of Warwick and beyond to the Border Ranges. Close to the CBD, schools, golf course...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 335,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, horse arena with lighting, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $320,000

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Lifestyle Close To Warwick

L27 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

2 1 $425,000

Neat 2 bedroom renovated cottage on approximately 32 acres just 10 minutes from Warwick's centre. One of the bedrooms has built-in cupboards, open plan kitchen and...

Renovated Colonial Close to School

140 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This 3 bedroom timber home has been tastefully renovated throughout with new kitchen, bathroom and floor coverings. Open plan kitchen, dining, lounge with north...

City Views

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Enjoy the views over Warwick city from the spacious north facing family room and dining area. This modern 4 bedroom executive home is located in Banksia Gardens...

Immaculate Family Home on 1 Acre Block

17-19 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 $695,000

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $415,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Spacious Duplex - Locke Street

2 /121 Locke Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 2 $267,000

2 bedrooms with built ins and ceiling fans *Huge living area, reverse cycle air conditioner *renovated kitchen, dishwasher *new bathroom, large shower * insulated...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!