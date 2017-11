CANCELLED: The Wattles Rodeo will not go ahead tonight.

CANCELLED: The Wattles Rodeo will not go ahead tonight. Nev Madsen

THE Wattles Rodeo scheduled to take place at Clifton tonight has been washed out.

Entertainment will still be running at Platz Oval, Davenport St, at Clifton with music, meals and the bar open at the clubhouse until late tonight.

The rodeo was due to begin at 6pm.

Wattles Warriors Rugby League Club president Glyn Rees said the team held out as long as possible but eventually had to cancel due to rain.

"You can't help the weather, we'll do something early next year," he said.