Wattles steamroll 2016 premiers

The Wattles Warriors kept their finals hopes flickering at their home base Platz Oval on Sunday afternoon showing plenty of courage as they lifted to overwhelm current Toowoomba Rugby League premiers the Pittsworth Danes 40 - 26.

Wattles gutsy fightback after trailing early in the second half has seen them lift to sixth place on the competition ladder, and send out a firm message that they are well in the finals mix. The win over the more than capable Danes, coming from behind, is certainly no mean feat.

The return to the fold of Queensland Rangers halfback Matt Duggan certainly added starch to Wattles attacking game with a player of the match performance. Coach Gary Lawrence was very impressed with Duggan, while his front-row book end Michael Pearson and back-rowers Jarred Bradfield and Ryan Duggan were all key to the Warriors result. Braydon Wilson gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about as he ran in an impressive hat trick of tries, while centre partner Ty Gardner bagged two.

Wilson celebrated 'try time' twice in the opening eleven minutes before hooker Liam Ross also touched down to have the Warriors ahead 18 - 0 after just fifteeen minutes.

Winger Braydon Wilson scored three tries in the 40-26 win. Braydyl Pix

The Danes then found their bearings to score three unanswered tries before halftime to go to the break trailing Wattles 16 - 18.

When their winger Jacob Little scampered over ten minutes into the new half the Danes assumed the lead 22 - 18.

Desparate for premiership points after a month long victory drought, Wattles regrouped led by impressive centre Ty Gardner who crossed for two tries in the space of five minutes and have his side resume the lead 28 - 22.

While Pittsworth were competitive to the end, two further Wattles tries, one by Ryan Duggan and Braydon Wilson's third to seal the game saw Wattles return to the victory dias.

Alas the shadow of injury was cast over the Wattles line-up yet again, finisihing the game with just one player remaining on the bench and concerning injuries to lock Jaime Abbas and prop Brendan Perkins.

Wattles 40 (Braydon Wilson 3, Liam Ross, Ty Gardner, Ryan Duggan tries; Matt Duggan 6 goals) defeated Pittsworth 26 (Jeffrey Weber, Braydon Gibbs, Thomas O'Sullivan, Jacob Little tries; Alex Sinclair 3 goals).

Reserve Grade.

Pittsworth 34 (Elijah Saltner, Matthew Reynolds, Chris McDonald, Luke Hill, Lachlan Hintz, Cody Evans tries: James Sinclair 5 goals) defeated Wattles 30 (Brenden Wilson 3, Dale McAntee, Damien McDonald, Tom Morris tries: Tom Morris 3 goals).

Under 18.

Pittsworth 62 defeated Wattles 6 (Blake Lollback try & goal)