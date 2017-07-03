19°
News

Wattles steamroll 2016 premiers

Glyn Rees | 3rd Jul 2017 8:59 AM
Wattles halfback and player of the match Matt Duggan.
Wattles halfback and player of the match Matt Duggan. Braydyl Pix

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

The Wattles Warriors kept their finals hopes flickering at their home base Platz Oval on Sunday afternoon showing plenty of courage as they lifted to overwhelm current Toowoomba Rugby League premiers the Pittsworth Danes 40 - 26.

Wattles gutsy fightback after trailing early in the second half has seen them lift to sixth place on the competition ladder, and send out a firm message that they are well in the finals mix. The win over the more than capable Danes, coming from behind, is certainly no mean feat.

The return to the fold of Queensland Rangers halfback Matt Duggan certainly added starch to Wattles attacking game with a player of the match performance. Coach Gary Lawrence was very impressed with Duggan, while his front-row book end Michael Pearson and back-rowers Jarred Bradfield and Ryan Duggan were all key to the Warriors result. Braydon Wilson gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about as he ran in an impressive hat trick of tries, while centre partner Ty Gardner bagged two.

Wilson celebrated 'try time' twice in the opening eleven minutes before hooker Liam Ross also touched down to have the Warriors ahead 18 - 0 after just fifteeen minutes.

Winger Braydon Wilson scored three tries in the 40-26 win.
Winger Braydon Wilson scored three tries in the 40-26 win. Braydyl Pix

The Danes then found their bearings to score three unanswered tries before halftime to go to the break trailing Wattles 16 - 18.

When their winger Jacob Little scampered over ten minutes into the new half the Danes assumed the lead 22 - 18.

Desparate for premiership points after a month long victory drought, Wattles regrouped led by impressive centre Ty Gardner who crossed for two tries in the space of five minutes and have his side resume the lead 28 - 22.　

While Pittsworth were competitive to the end, two further Wattles tries, one by Ryan Duggan and Braydon Wilson's third to seal the game saw Wattles return to the victory dias.

Alas the shadow of injury was cast over the Wattles line-up yet again, finisihing the game with just one player remaining on the bench and concerning injuries to lock Jaime Abbas and prop Brendan Perkins.　

Wattles 40 (Braydon Wilson 3, Liam Ross, Ty Gardner, Ryan Duggan tries; Matt Duggan 6 goals) defeated Pittsworth 26 (Jeffrey Weber, Braydon Gibbs, Thomas O'Sullivan, Jacob Little tries; Alex Sinclair 3 goals).

Reserve Grade.

Pittsworth 34 (Elijah Saltner, Matthew Reynolds, Chris McDonald, Luke Hill, Lachlan Hintz, Cody Evans 　tries: James Sinclair 5 goals) defeated Wattles 30 (Brenden Wilson 3, Dale McAntee, Damien McDonald, Tom Morris tries: Tom Morris 3 goals).

Under 18.

Pittsworth 62 defeated Wattles 6 (Blake Lollback try & goal)

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora wattles rugby league toowoomba rugby league

Southern Downs groups share in major funding boost

Southern Downs groups share in major funding boost

Fourteen community groups across the Southern Downs receive a much needed financial boost.

Warwick crowds turn out for the inaugural Celtic In The Park

Committee and members of the Warwick Caledonian Society, Alexander Manfield, Doug Cutmore, Bruce Schelbach, Glen Reid and Dugald McFarlane.

Leslie Park came alive today as Warwick celebrated the tartan

GALLERY: Snowflakes in Stanthorpe draws record numbers

Gabby Riordan from Warwick on the snowfields at Snowflakes in Stanthorpe on Sunday, July 2.

Visitors met with crisp mornings and sunny days on the Granite Belt

Saturday Warwick sports wrap: All the results

The Cowboys, pictured right in a home game this season, have one win from two games in A-grade.

It was a huge round of sport for Warwick teams yesterday

Local Partners

Pig and calf sale 28 June 2017

Snaps from Wednesday's pig and calf sale.

Two birds means one happy family

FLOCKING FOR BIRDS: Phillip Skilton with Andrew, Michelle and Harmony Watts at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Cockatiels add to the delight of a trip to the pig and calf sale.

8 things to get stuck into this weekend on the Southern Downs

Historic Touring Car Action with Martin White leading the field out of turn 2 at Morgan Park Raceway. He took the 1964 Falcon Rallye Sprint on to 3 wins and a second place.

Get out and about with this list of things on this weekend

Driver aims to break a record in Morgan Park historics

LAP RECORD: Chris Farrell broke records in May at Morgan Park and is aiming for more records this weekend.

Records set to go as 175 drivers hit Morgan Park

Major training weekend coming up at Warwick hockey

Adam Byrne on the attack for Warwick in the Queensland over 35 years hockey championships.

Warwick club hockey in recess but plenty coming up

Kanye West quits Jay-Z's Tidal after spat over money

KANYE West has reportedly cut ties with Jay Z’s music streaming service Tidal after being owed more than $US3 million ($3.8 million).

How two American drug runners took down El Chapo

The cast of the show ‘Mob Wives’ depicts the glamorous wives of crime bosses but Mia and Olivia Flores say they now have to lead double lives, hiding their real identities.

To our kids’ friends, we’re just average soccer mums

Maude Julien was raised to be superhuman by abusive father

Maude Julien didn't just have controlling, abusive parents, she was born to create a superhuman being.

Louis Didier's bizarre plot to create a superhuman

Adele blasted for ‘zero work ethic’

The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday June 28, 2017, show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

Adele's fans livid at costly show cancellation

The Voice grand final: King Judah wins his crown

Queensland's Judah Kelly celebrates his Voice win with mentor Delta Goodrem.

Laidley singer voted Australia's favourite rising talent

HOT AND SEXY: Lingerie Model Search fired up for round 2

First heat of the Australian lingerie model search 2017 at the Young Australian hotel.

PHOTOS: Region's most beautiful women left little to the imagination

Is Australia too PC? Chris Rock tour bombs down under

Australian comedian James Smith has defended Chris Rock.

Is Australia learning its lesson with comedy?

Spacious Family Home

11 Natalia Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $345,000

This 4 bedroom brick home features a spacious air conditioned open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar. All bedrooms have...

City Living Country Style

132 Dight Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $740,000

Situated on 12.24 acres close to the city this property is the epitome of style and sophistication. This exceptionally build home has been meticulously and...

Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home

108 Wallace Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $228,000

This 3 bedroom hardiplank home situated close to the hospital on a fully fenced 1012m2 block. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, kitchen, dining and lounge room. Front...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $385,000

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

Large Vacant Lot

10 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with ... $ 120,000

This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with established trees in a popular area. The house has been removed, water and power are connected and it is...

Valley Views and Water

1265 Cullendore Road, Elbow Valley 4370

Residential Land Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on ... $180,000

Picturesque views of Elbow Valley over the dam and seasonal creek on almost 25 acre rural property only 25 kilometres from Warwick towards Killarney and the...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Planned Development

Lot 6 Water Lane, Allora 4362

Residential Land Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town ... $87,000

Development opportunity available in ALLORA for storage facilities. Located in the Town centre is this level 917 m lot with a wide 24 metre frontage to a bitumen...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

Character Block

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Great character 3642 m block with fantastic elevated views of the ... $50,000

MARYVALE Great character 3642 m block with fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. Gully through the block will suit...

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!