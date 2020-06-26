WE MOVE FORWARD: Voice for small towns lives on in digital

LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: Glyn Rees won’t stop reading the paper as it switches to just digital this Friday

THERE’S no greater advocate for the role the local rag plays in small communities than Glyn Rees, contributing at the Daily News since the late nineties.

The former employee, firefighter, wattles president and Allora local has collected copies of the Daily News in the thousands, using a shipping container to store them.

And despite the end of he print publication on June 27, Mr Rees said he’ll continue to push the importance of small town stories digitally, particularly in Allora.

“People generally have a real interest in the small communities we can sort of all read to a degree what’s happening on a bigger front, the Courier Mail and that but people still want to know who’s kid won the races and who got married,” he said.

Glyn Rees’ clippings

Mr Rees said it’s important for the digital Daily News to be supported by locals if they want a good local news service to remain.

“You won’t get the detail anywhere else, you’re only getting that in regional papers and they get behind the community,” he said.

“If people want to stay in touch with their paper it’s (subscribing) important, newspapers have given support to so many things across this region, and over so many years.”

“It’s online, I know some people struggle with that, having said that, it’s like anything, we move forward.”

While his classic print editions will cease, Mr Rees said he’ll printing out stories that will record local history.

“I hope they’ll end up in a museum one day, it might not be history today, but I consider them worthwhile to look at in 10 or 20 years time,” he said.

