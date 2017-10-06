PROUD: Member for Maranoa David Littleproud spent a week with the Australian Defence Force in the Middle East.

MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud has praised the professionalism and dedication shown by Australian troops in the Middle East after spending time on the frontline.

Mr Littleproud spent last week in Iraq, as part of the Australian Defence Force Parliamentary Program.

The program allows parliamentarians to experience the conflict situation, as they make decisions affecting troops.

"It's a chance for us to hear firsthand from troops on the frontline the things that work well and things they think could work better,” Mr Littleproud said.

Australian troops are helping train Iraqi soldiers and offering air support, but people from all walks of life contribute to the effort, including mechanics and carpenters.

"We're taking the role to empower Iraqis to tackle this problem, there's some optimism of taking Daesh by the throat very soon,” Mr Littleproud said.

"Morale and the culture of the ADF over there is very high, they all could see the purpose of what they're doing and seeing the direct impact they are having.”

Mr Littleproud said visiting the soldiers was a surreal experience.

"It does bring into play the gravity of the situation you're going into, we never took it lightly but that reinforced it, ” he said.

"You could see the professionalism in how they held themselves and how they were prepared for that.”

The Maranoa MP plans to address issues raised by the troops such as mental health support and ensuring a seamless transition for those leaving the defence force.

Mr Littleproud said Australia had an important role to play in Iraq.

"We should be proud of the fact we have these men and women who are prepared to do that for our nation.

"They're putting their lives on the line and putting their families second while they do it. We should never underestimate what they do.”