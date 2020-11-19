‘Weak’: Man headbutts partner, children flee to neighbours

COWARDLY ACT: A Gympie man fled after he headbutted his partner in the face – splitting her nose and lips. He then punched a wall.

A GYMPIE man who spilt his partner's nose and lips when he headbutted her fled their Southside home leaving the woman's 10-year-old daughter to call an ambulance.

The man, who can not be named to protect the identity of his victim, had been drinking with his father all day when a disagreement with his partner of two years arose on May 29, this year.

He was playing music loudly at their home and down talking her ex-partner, when the woman's "talking back" and attempt to turn the music down triggered a violent outburst, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

The man headbutted the woman - splitting her nose and lips and his head.

He then punched the lounge room wall leaving a fist-sized hole in it before leaving the house on foot, the court heard.

The woman's daughter ran to a neighbour's house for help while the woman waited for an ambulance.

The man, whose actions contravened a domestic violence order in place from last year, was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, contravening a protection order and damaging property.

Magistrate Callaghan told the defendant his actions towards the defendant were "weak".

"It's a cowardly act to headbutt someone - they don't see it coming," he said.

"Especially the mother of your child and the mother of five other children.

"You were weak."

The defendant admitted his actions had been wrong and said lately he was dedicated to helping the woman around the house and looking after the children.

The magistrate took into account the man's guilty plea and believed he showed remorse for his actions.

Mr Callaghan sentenced the defendant to six month's jail but released him on immediate parole telling him that it would be more detrimental to his partner if he was imprisoned because he would not be able to help with the children.