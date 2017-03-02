Wearable art hits its strides

QUIRKY DESIGNS: Sue Keong said entries for the wearable art category at the Warwick Show were of a high calibre.

WARWICK Show will stage a wearable art parade for the first time this year to wow crowds with a crazy collision of couture and unbridled imagination.

The exhibition's curator Sue Keong said there had been a high calibre of entries for the inaugural event which will include about 20 wild and whimsical ensembles.

"The parade will showcase entries from local designers as well as several garments that have won wearable art sections at the Ekka,” Ms Keong said.

She expects fashion enthusiasts to push the boundaries of clothing and art with a mix of "anything and everything quirky”, including recycled plastics, metal, paper and jeans.

"The entries are all coming through and there's a lot of bright colour in the mix,” Ms Keong said.

The categories include art to wear at functions, fashion made from recycled materials and a young designer section.

Ms Keong said the event was organised by the Warwick Artists Group and the drop off point for entries was the Warwick Art Studio at 21 Willi St.

Local models will parade the ensembles in the Warwick Show's Kevin Thumpkin Shed at 5pm on March 24. The Warwick Show was on from March 24 to 26.

Entries were still open for the wearable art category. For more information, go to the Warwick Show online or call Sue Keong on 0402 460 919.