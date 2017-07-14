WEATHER: Mercury nudges zero ahead of weekend

IT WAS another cold start for the Rose City this morning as the mercury plummeted to 0.7 degrees at 6.30am.

The apparent temperature then was a freezing -1.2 degrees.

The expected top for Warwick today is a warm 19, a trend which will continue over the next few days.

The mornings should be warmer as well with Saturday's minimum forecast at six degrees and four degrees for Sunday.

There is some rain about too.

Saturday has a 60% chance of rain and the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting between 1 to 10 mm.

Early next week will see temperatures rise across the board, with Monday heading for 21 degrees and 22 for Tuesday.

Minimums will be warmer too, with four degrees forecast for Monday rising to seven degrees for Tuesday morning.

Looking ahead to mid next week will see temperatures drop once again.

The expected maximum on Thursday is only 15 degrees.