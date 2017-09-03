27°
News

Weather perfect as quarterly Glengallan Markets open

READY FOR CUSTOMERS: Marion Newman from northern New South Wales is back at the Glengallan Homestead Markets with her Total Wool Hats stall.
by Gerard Walsh

THE weather is perfect and there are more than 20 stallholders at Glengallan Homestead for today's spring markets.

Stalls co-ordinator Terry Weier said an aromatherapy stall had been set up for the second successive time today at the markets .

"We have two wine stalls, one from the Granite Belt and one from Beaudesert. Jim and Vicki Marshall from Toowoomba are back with their textiles and card stall and rocking horses,” Mr Weier said.

"The weather is perfect, the clouds moved at 7.30am and the sun came out.”

The markets go from 8am and 1pm.

Glengallan Markets are held on the first Sundays in March, June, September and December.

More information from Terry Weier 0401906064

