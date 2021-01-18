WEATHER WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to lash Warwick

WARNING: Storm clouds are already pouring in Warwick where a thunderstorm warning has been issued.

WARNING: Storm clouds are already pouring in Warwick where a thunderstorm warning has been issued.

A WEATHER warning has been issued for the Warwick region following early afternoon storms.

Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 1.36pm for residents of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

According to BOM, the severe thunderstorms were developing across the southeast and central interior.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours,” the warning read.

“Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Boonah, Oakey, Injune, Allora, Clifton, Yarraman, Augathella, Esk, Gatton and Laidley.”

An updated waring is expected at 4.40pm.

It comes as Cycline Kimi heads South, leaving towns across Queensland on high alert.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Warwick, Allora and Clifton regions.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: