WARNING: Storm clouds are already pouring in Warwick where a thunderstorm warning has been issued.
WEATHER WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to lash Warwick

Tessa Flemming
18th Jan 2021 2:09 PM
A WEATHER warning has been issued for the Warwick region following early afternoon storms.

Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 1.36pm for residents of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

According to BOM, the severe thunderstorms were developing across the southeast and central interior.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours,” the warning read.

“Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Boonah, Oakey, Injune, Allora, Clifton, Yarraman, Augathella, Esk, Gatton and Laidley.”

An updated waring is expected at 4.40pm.

It comes as Cycline Kimi heads South, leaving towns across Queensland on high alert.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Warwick, Allora and Clifton regions.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.
