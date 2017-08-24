WEATHER WATCH: Thunderstorms loom for Southern Downs

SE Qld will see widespread thunderstorms today and tomorrow and the Southern Downs could be in the firing line as well.

THE Southern Downs could be in line for some showers and thunderstorms over the next couple of days as an unstable weather system hovers over south east Queensland.

Warwick is headed for a top of 24 degrees today but the Bureau of Meteorology advises the region might see a thunderstorm or showers in the east from the late morning.

The region is headed for a zero degree minimum overnight before a top of 20 tomorrow.

Again tomorrow there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day in the east of the region.

Saturday will see another freezing start as winter closes out with -2 degrees forecast ahead of a top of 21.

Sunday will start at 0 degrees ahead of a maximum of 20 but the weekend is forecast to be fine and sunny apart from the chance of a shower and thunderstorm again on Sunday night.

Looking ahead to next week, the last days of winter will throw up some more freezing conditions with -1 forecast on Tuesday and -2 on Wednesday.

Tuesday may also see more showers and storms about.