WEATHER WATCH: Wild storms, showers for Warwick

Wild storms on the radar for Warwick this week. David Hicks

THE gloomy weather of the past week is set to continue this week, as Warwick and the Southern Downs line up to receive more much needed rain.

Every day this week will see a chance of rain across the region, with today having the best shot with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting an 80% chance.

The BOM is predicting some wild weather for the region as well, forecasting gusty thunderstorms, which may be severe.

The temperature at 7am was a balmy 18.8 degrees and is expected to reach a maximum of 30 today.

Tomorrow's weather is forecast to be much the same, with rain, gusty storms and a top of 30 degrees all on the radar.

Wednesday will only reach 28 degrees but the chance of showers and storms remains.

As the week goes on, temperatures will decrease and Thursday is in line for a top of 25 with rain and storms still threatening the region.

Showers will persist in the region across the weekend with tops dropping from 26 on Friday to 24 on Saturday and 20 on Sunday.