Weaving exhibitionist spins her way into Warwick

Amy Hammond guiding Fay Fuller through the craft of weaving this morning.

Amy Hammond guiding Fay Fuller through the craft of weaving this morning. Sean Teuma

WARWICK'S Carbal Community Art Group was treated to a very special guest this morning for their weekly craft meeting.

Renowned weaving artist Amy Hammond was on hand at the Baptist Church hall to show community members her craft.

Ms Hammond has made a name for herself through the stories told in her pieces, leading to her exhibiting at the Tamworth Regional Gallery and Weswal Gallery.

She said it was fantastic to be able to share her craft within a regional community such as Warwick.

"It was an honour to be invited her today and share weaving with the elders group,” Ms Hammond said.

"I first started it in 2010, and it was part of the culture in Moree.

"I connected with it even though I didn't grow up with it, however when I went to Tamworth there wasn't any weaving.

She said the weaving consists of more than just the finished product.

"Women and girls come to different workshops, and learn about themselves, culture, and have that chance to socialise as well,” she said.

"The process that goes into weaving connects with stories.

"Some women might go through tough times, and this can act as a healing form.

"For example we've had a woman who lost a baby weave a basket for them.

"This is a big part of the healing and learning culture.”

Ms Hammond has previously used her talent and position for good use within her local community, raising awareness of an issue close to her community in Tamworth.

"Gomeroi Gali was a project with the Tamworth Regional Council,” she said.

"For this I wove a large mat drawing attention to the fact there were no more emus in Tamworth, as they were wiped out because of agriculture.”