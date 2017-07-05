Webcke to share dad's war tales at Warwick event

SERVICE PAID: Myron (Tom) Leslie Webcke, father of Shane Webcke, served in the Royal Australian Navy between 1963 and 1974.

A SET of service medals will be presented to Shane Webcke at a fundraising dinner next Saturday to honour the service of his late father, Myron (Tom) Leslie Webcke.

The dinner and auction will garner support for the memorial dais and wall proposed to be placed in Leslie Park.

Mr Webcke will be attending as a guest speaker to talk about his family connections to service and his famous rugby league career, including what it was like playing alongside Alfie Langer and Trevor Gillmeister.

Tom Webcke served in the Royal Australian Navy between 1963 and 1974 as a petty officer marine technical propulsion.

Mr Webcke was posted on 23 different vessels, including three deployments to Vietnam on the HMAS Sydney, HMAS Derwent and HMAS Brisbane.

After passing away suddenly in a workplace accident at the Woollen Mills in Warwick in 1994, his five medals and one badge will be presented to his son Shane to commemorate his time in the navy.

They will be the Return from Active Service Badge; Australian Active Service Medal with clasps Vietnam, Malay Peninsula and Borneo; Vietnam Medal with clasp Vietnam; General Service Medal with clasp Malay Peninsula and Borneo; and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

The Veterans Support and Advocacy Service Australia Warwick branch has organised and ordered the medals to be presented on the night, by retired major Mark Russell of the Warwick Warrior Woodcutters, who served in East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan.

A guard of honour will be formed for the presentation by former navy stokers who served alongside Mr Webcke.

Held at the Warwick RSL Memorial Club, the event will feature a two-course dinner as well as entertainment from DJ Vince.

A raffle will also be drawn from tickets being sold by Warwick Yellow Cabs, with two nights at the Wyndham Resort up for grabs, as well as Broncos merchandise and a $300 meat voucher for Bells Butchery donated by the O'Leary brothers.

VSASA secretary Barry Kelly said the new dais would honour the service of younger veterans.

"There's nothing in Warwick to say they've been away,” he said.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Warwick Daily News or Warwick RSL Memorial Club.