Wednesday sale a holiday favourite

FAMILY TIME: Elliott (back), Nina and Audrey Rogers, from Brisbane, visiting the Pig and Calf Sale while on school holidays.

THE Pig and Calf Sale was full of young faces as the Easter school holidays drew visiting families to the Rose City.

Elliot, Audrey and Nina Rogers were checking out the sale yesterday while visiting grandmother Gayle Purcell.

"They love to look at the animals," Mrs Purcell said.

"They come to the Pig and Calf Sale every time they come for a visit."

Nina had hoped to go to the sheep sale later in the day, but the family had to hit the road.

"I love the sheep - they're my favourite," she said.

Despite not having livestock herself, Mrs Purcell said she was a frequent visitor to the Wednesday sale.

"I want to buy some ducks but I'm not allowed," she said.

"We live in town so we don't have any poultry or anything.

"I think the last thing I bought here was probably some tools.

"I love coming down to the sale every now and then because you never know what you'll find."