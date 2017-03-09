Weed out pests or cop a fine

OUT: Granite Belt residents will be required to removed invasive species, like blackberries, from their properties.

LOOK after your property, or cop a fine.

This could be the stance of the Southern Downs Regional Council if the Draft Invasive Pest Control Policy is implemented.

The council has proposed fines for landowners of more than five hectares who don't properly manage pest species on their properties, and this was a heated topic of discussion at the Granite Belt Community Association's public meeting on Thursday night.

Residents queried the proposal, which arose from the council's special meeting on February 28, hoping for clarification on the plan.

Southern Downs Regional Council's portfolio councillor for rural, environmental, sustainability and waste management Cameron Gow said public consultation on the plans would take place this month.

"Council will be holding public consultation sessions during March 2017 around the region to explain the Invasive Pests Control Scheme in more detail to landowners," Cr Gow said.

"The first two sessions are set for the Wallangarra School of Arts Hall on Tuesday, March 14 from 6.30-7.30pm and the Stanthorpe Council Chambers on Wednesday, March 15 from 6.30-7.30pm."

Cr Cow said more consultation sessions were planned for Warwick, Allora, Killarney, Karara and Dalveen, with details to be advertised and made available on the council's website.

"Council's Local Laws Officers will also have an information stall at the Warwick cattle sales on Tuesday, March 14 at 7am, the sheep sales in Warwick on Wednesday, March 15 at 1pm, and also the cattle sales in Stanthorpe on Thursday, March 16 at 9am," Cr Gow said.

Cr Gow said the criteria for land impacted by the plan would initially be size-based only.

"Size is the only criteria being used in the first instance and information sheets and Proposed Works Forms will be sent out with council's annual rates notices to the owners of land over five hectares throughout the region," Cr Gow said.

He said relevant landowners would be required to fill out and return the Proposed Works Forms to identify invasive species on their properties and their plans for eradicating them.

Those who don't return a completed form to the council will receive supplementary rates, Cr Gow said.

"Only a minority of the properties will be charged the Supplementary Rate. Most diligent landowners will return the forms advising that there are no Invasive Species on their properties," Cr Gow said.

It's understood the council expects about half of landholders not to be expected to undertake any work on their properties as a result of past diligence.

"Past diligence refers to knowledge of those responsible landowners who control invasive pests on their properties so as to not allow the spread of invasive species to other lands," Cr Gow said.

"Once landowners have submitted their Proposed Works Forms, council officers can draw on their past experience and/or knowledge from previous inspections of the properties to eliminate some of those properties and identify other properties for which inspections will need to be undertaken."

GBCA president Alan Colyer said public consultation would help them understand the matter.