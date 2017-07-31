Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police raids uncover drugs and guns.
Police raids uncover drugs and guns. Martin Sykes
Crime

Weed, steroids, ice and guns found during police raids

by Staff Writers
29th May 2020 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE charged two men with several firearms offences after officers recovered weapons, including a stolen firearm, during a raid on a property at the Gums.

From May 11-12, police from the Toowoomba Major and Organised Crime Squad, the Dalby Criminal Investigation Branch and the Firearm and Cannabis Team executed several search warrants west of Dalby.

During a search warrant executed at a rural property at The Gums, police located stolen and unregistered firearms.

Initial investigations revealed one of the firearms was stolen during a 2010 burglary.

Investigations into the firearms are continuing.

Over the course of the operation, police executed 10 search warrants and charge seven people  with 16 offences relating to weapons and illicit drugs.

A 36-year-old Kumbarilla man was charged with possessing cannabis and steroids, producing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear in the Dalby Magistrate Court on June 2.

A 27-year-old Tara man was charged with possessing cannabis and amphetamines, and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear in the Dalby Magistrate Court on July 7.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jim Lacey said that the recovery of stolen and unregistered firearms remained a high priority for police.

"Our investigators are committed to servicing rural and remote communities and working conjointly with regional police such as Dalby CIB," Detective Senior Sergeant Lacey said.

"The results of this operation resulted in dangerous weapons being taken off our streets, which allow us to continue keeping our communities safe."

crime criminal investigation branch dalby crime police stolen firearms
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tribute to “local legend” of rugby league

        premium_icon Tribute to “local legend” of rugby league

        News Glyn Rees shares fond memories of his friend and community figure, Brian Phelan.

        Liquidation for Peart's multi-million dollar land venture

        premium_icon Liquidation for Peart's multi-million dollar land venture

        News A land development company has gone into liquidation.

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Health 220 people were tested for coronavirus in Blackwater

        Funding secured for Southern Downs veterans

        premium_icon Funding secured for Southern Downs veterans

        News It’s been a tough few months for the Southern Downs Ex Services Association, forced...